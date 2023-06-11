In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 11, Adam Wainwright will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) as they square off against the Cincinnati Reds (30-35), who will counter with Hunter Greene. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+100). The contest's total is listed at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 15 (41.7%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 12-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (37.5% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 2-5 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won 19 of 45 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

