The St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and Cincinnati Reds (30-35) square off on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (1-4, 3.92 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals' Wainwright (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 41-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 5.97 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .326.

None of Wainwright's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Adam Wainwright vs. Reds

The Reds rank ninth in MLB with 302 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 51 home runs (27th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 8-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over 5 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.92, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Greene is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Greene is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.