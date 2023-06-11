For giant NCAA baseball fans who want to catch every game, check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the seven games that are airing on Fubo on June 11.

Watch even more College Baseball action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Southern Mississippi vs Tennessee Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Wake Forest vs Alabama Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Duke vs Virginia Baseball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Southern Mississippi vs Tennessee Baseball

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oral Roberts vs Oregon Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch LSU vs Kentucky Baseball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stanford vs Texas Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Baseball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's path to the College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.