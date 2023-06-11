Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Dylan Carlson and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Hunter Greene on June 11 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .248 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Carlson has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has an RBI in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (39.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.234
|.348
|OBP
|.275
|.466
|SLG
|.298
|6
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|3
|8/8
|K/BB
|14/2
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.06 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
