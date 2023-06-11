Dylan Carlson and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds and Hunter Greene on June 11 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .248 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Carlson has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has an RBI in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (39.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .259 AVG .234 .348 OBP .275 .466 SLG .298 6 XBH 2 3 HR 0 11 RBI 3 8/8 K/BB 14/2 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings