On Sunday, Paul DeJong (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .228 with five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

DeJong has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (25.6%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

DeJong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 25 .188 AVG .250 .291 OBP .320 .375 SLG .477 3 XBH 10 3 HR 5 7 RBI 12 13/5 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings