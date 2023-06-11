Gleyber Torres is one of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox meet at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (2-6) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 6.0 6 3 3 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 5.2 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Orioles May. 25 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Reds May. 19 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rays May. 14 4.2 6 7 7 5 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 62 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .256/.332/.434 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits).

He's slashing .273/.345/.450 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 16 doubles, 15 home runs, 17 walks and 52 RBI (60 total hits).

He has a slash line of .247/.301/.498 so far this season.

Devers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Guardians Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

