After hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .253 with five doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (18.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.8%).

He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .277 AVG .226 .351 OBP .345 .406 SLG .333 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 10 RBI 6 19/9 K/BB 13/16 2 SB 2

