Cardinals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) versus the San Francisco Giants (33-32) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on June 12.
The Giants will look to Logan Webb (4-6) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-2).
Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Giants vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Cardinals Player Props
|Giants vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Cardinals
|Giants vs Cardinals Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (304 total runs).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Matthew Liberatore vs Dane Dunning
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|W 1-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.