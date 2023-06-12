Monday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) versus the San Francisco Giants (33-32) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on June 12.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (4-6) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule