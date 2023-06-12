The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants, on Monday at Busch Stadium.

The Giants have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+110). An 8-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -130 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (three of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 4-8 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of its 65 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-18 14-21 11-13 16-25 20-28 7-10

