Logan Webb starts for the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Busch Stadium against Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 90 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 304 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Texas Rangers.

Liberatore has two starts of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his four chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco

