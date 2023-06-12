On Monday, June 12, LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (33-32) visit Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (27-39) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (4-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Cardinals and Giants matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have gone 14-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won six of 15 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.