The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .276 with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Arenado enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .444 with three homers.

Arenado has had a hit in 44 of 63 games this year (69.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (30.2%).

He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 63), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .306 AVG .248 .361 OBP .294 .512 SLG .464 12 XBH 12 6 HR 7 22 RBI 23 24/11 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings