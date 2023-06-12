Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .276 with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Arenado enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .444 with three homers.
- Arenado has had a hit in 44 of 63 games this year (69.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (30.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 63), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.306
|AVG
|.248
|.361
|OBP
|.294
|.512
|SLG
|.464
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|23
|24/11
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.42), 20th in WHIP (1.103), and 31st in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
