On Monday, Nolan Gorman (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (52) this season while batting .257 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 39 of 60 games this season (65.0%) Gorman has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in 21.7% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (24 of 60), with more than one RBI 12 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .315 AVG .209 .387 OBP .298 .652 SLG .427 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 32/11 K/BB 35/14 2 SB 2

