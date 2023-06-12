The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023

8:30 PM ET

ABC

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)

Heat (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami covers the spread when it is an 8-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 8 or more (45.8%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this year, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points conceded).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

