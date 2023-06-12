Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will match up in a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8)
|210
|-340
|+280
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|210.5
|-350
|+280
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8)
|210.5
|-345
|+260
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|209.5
|-360
|+300
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The teams average 225.3 points per game combined, 14.8 more points than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-105
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-105
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-118
|11.5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|10.5
|-125
|17.4
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-5000
|-
|Heat
|+1800
|-
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
