The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is set at 210.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 210.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 210.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.

Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 17.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 78.9% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 58 games this season that have gone over 210.5 combined points scored.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in their past 10 games.

Three of Nuggets' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

The Heat have hit the over in three of their last 10 games.

This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat average only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

