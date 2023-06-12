In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Miami is 20-7 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat average just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are averaging 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are in road games (112.2).

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, allowing 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

This year the Heat are collecting more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries