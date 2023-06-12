Jamal Murray is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Heat, 108-95, on Friday. Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in seven rebounds and six assists. Jimmy Butler had 25 points, plus seven rebounds and seven assists, for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Gordon 27 7 6 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 23 12 4 3 3 3 Bruce Brown 21 4 2 1 1 3

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 7 7 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 20 11 3 1 1 0 Kyle Lowry 13 3 7 0 0 1

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.

Butler leads the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest (eighth in league).

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 29.5 13.5 10.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 22.5 6.8 6.3 1.3 0.6 1.1 Jamal Murray DEN 26.8 5.7 7.3 2 0.2 3.1 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 10.6 4.1 0.6 0.8 0 Aaron Gordon DEN 13.5 5.8 3.7 0.2 0.8 0.9 Caleb Martin MIA 14.7 5.8 1.4 0.8 0.5 2.4

