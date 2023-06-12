Top Nuggets vs. Heat Players to Watch - NBA Finals Game 5
Jamal Murray is a player to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, June 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets knocked off the Heat, 108-95, on Friday. Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 27 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in seven rebounds and six assists. Jimmy Butler had 25 points, plus seven rebounds and seven assists, for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aaron Gordon
|27
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|23
|12
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Bruce Brown
|21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|25
|7
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|20
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kyle Lowry
|13
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the floor.
- Butler leads the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest (eighth in league).
- Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|DEN
|29.5
|13.5
|10.3
|1.3
|1.4
|1.7
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|22.5
|6.8
|6.3
|1.3
|0.6
|1.1
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|26.8
|5.7
|7.3
|2
|0.2
|3.1
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.3
|10.6
|4.1
|0.6
|0.8
|0
|Aaron Gordon
|DEN
|13.5
|5.8
|3.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.9
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|14.7
|5.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.5
|2.4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.