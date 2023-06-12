Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 12 at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .869, fueled by an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .486. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with more than one hit 23 times (35.9%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.4%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.1% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (46.9%), including nine multi-run games (14.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.291
|AVG
|.285
|.422
|OBP
|.349
|.509
|SLG
|.467
|14
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|33/23
|K/BB
|29/14
|5
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Giants rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.