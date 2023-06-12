Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, Willson Contreras (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .204.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in five games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 18 games this year (30.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.259
|AVG
|.148
|.333
|OBP
|.256
|.454
|SLG
|.259
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|25/11
|K/BB
|32/14
|4
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.