Cardinals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) and the San Francisco Giants (34-32) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on June 13.
The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals and Alex Cobb (5-2) for the Giants.
Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are 1-2-0 against the spread.
- The Cardinals have won 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.
- St. Louis is 16-25 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 307 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|@ Rangers
|W 1-0
|Jack Flaherty vs Jon Gray
|June 9
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Patrick Corbin
