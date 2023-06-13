The St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Walker will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've finished 15-22 in those games.

St. Louis has a 15-22 record (winning 40.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

St. Louis has played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-33-1).

The Cardinals have put together a 1-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 12.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-19 14-21 11-13 16-26 20-29 7-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.