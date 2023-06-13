LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the San Francisco Giants into a matchup with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 92 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .424.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 11th in runs scored with 307 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' .324 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-best average in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-highest WHIP (1.447).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Flaherty has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Flaherty will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Patrick Corbin

