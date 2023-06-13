The St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) will rely on Paul Goldschmidt when they host LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (34-32) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, June 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (-110). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 4.15 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.01 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 16-25 (39%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 14 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 14 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

