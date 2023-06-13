Paul Goldschmidt and LaMonte Wade Jr are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants meet at Busch Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:45 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 13 starts this season.

Flaherty will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.15), 65th in WHIP (1.500), and 29th in K/9 (9.3).

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5 at Pirates Jun. 2 5.1 6 1 1 6 1 at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1 vs. Dodgers May. 21 4.2 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Brewers May. 15 7.0 3 0 0 10 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 72 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .286/.380/.492 on the year.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 70 hits with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .280/.330/.488 so far this season.

Arenado brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

Wade has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .273/.413/.454 slash line on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 65 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.342/.489 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1

