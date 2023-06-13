The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this decisive matchup, assigning them +165 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-200).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has played 72 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the 20 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 15-5 in those games.

This season the Panthers have 11 wins in the 17 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas has had four games with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, and won each time.

Florida is 4-1 when it is underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+125) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+115)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-167) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-133) 3.5 (+110) Anthony Duclair 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.80 2.10

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.0 2.30 2.60

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.