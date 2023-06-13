Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers square off, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1. The Panthers have +150 moneyline odds against the favorite Golden Knights (-185).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-185) Panthers (+150) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for BetMGM today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 15-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas has played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 64.9%.

In 59 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won 11 (64.7%).

Florida has entered eight games this season as an underdog by +150 or more and is 7-1 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 40.0% chance to win.

Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 72 of 102 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with BetMGM.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas hit the over in five of its past 10 games.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 5.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Three of Florida's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.