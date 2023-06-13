The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jack Eichel and others in this contest.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Jun. 8 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Chandler Stephenson is another of Vegas' top contributors through 81 games, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 2 0 2 3 at Panthers Jun. 8 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jonathan Marchessault's 57 points this season have come via 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Jun. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 2 1 3 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 29 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the offense for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 10 1 1 2 6 vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2

