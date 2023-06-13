How to Watch the Mets vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
The New York Mets and New York Yankees will meet on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Brandon Nimmo and Gleyber Torres among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Discover More About This Game
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets are 10th in MLB play with 79 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- The Mets rank 19th in the majors with a .395 slugging percentage.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Mets have the No. 16 offense in MLB play scoring 4.4 runs per game (290 total runs).
- The Mets are 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.383).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 102 home runs.
- The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- The Yankees' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Yankees have scored 304 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- The Yankees strike out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.55 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.206 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Scherzer has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Scherzer is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his 10 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Severino (0-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- In four starts this season, Severino has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Braves
|L 7-5
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Charlie Morton
|6/8/2023
|Braves
|L 13-10
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Spencer Strider
|6/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-7
|Away
|Tylor Megill
|Rich Hill
|6/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Johan Oviedo
|6/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mitch Keller
|6/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Luis Severino
|6/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Gerrit Cole
|6/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|Miles Mikolas
|6/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Adam Wainwright
|6/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Framber Valdez
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|George Kirby
