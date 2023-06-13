Mets vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (38-29) against the New York Mets (31-35) at Citi Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.
The Mets will give the nod to Max Scherzer (5-2) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (0-1).
Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mets Performance Insights
- The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mets and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mets have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Mets have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.
- The Mets have a record of 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when they're favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mets.
- The Mets have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 290 (4.4 per game).
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The Yankees have gone 3-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (45%) in those games.
- This year, the Yankees have won three of six games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The Yankees score the 13th-most runs in baseball (304 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Max Scherzer vs Charlie Morton
|June 8
|@ Braves
|L 13-10
|Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider
|June 9
|@ Pirates
|L 14-7
|Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill
|June 10
|@ Pirates
|W 5-1
|Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo
|June 11
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller
|June 13
|Yankees
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino
|June 14
|Yankees
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole
|June 16
|Cardinals
|-
|Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas
|June 17
|Cardinals
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright
|June 18
|Cardinals
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 10
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Luis Severino vs Max Scherzer
|June 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Mariners
|-
|Luis Severino vs George Kirby
