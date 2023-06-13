The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis with 53 hits, batting .257 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 65.6% of his games this season (40 of 61), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (21.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has driven home a run in 24 games this season (39.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (36.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .313 AVG .209 .382 OBP .298 .635 SLG .427 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 35/11 K/BB 35/14 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings