Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Knizner (.724 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Giants Player Props
|Cardinals vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Giants Odds
|Cardinals vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Giants
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has five doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .224.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (17.9%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including three games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|.200
|AVG
|.240
|.222
|OBP
|.269
|.429
|SLG
|.480
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|5
|10/1
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Giants rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani (4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.