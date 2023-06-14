Paul Goldschmidt and LaMonte Wade Jr will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Giants have +110 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:15 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have won one of their last two games against the spread.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have compiled a 15-22 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40.5% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 11-19 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (36.7% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 57.4% chance to win.

St. Louis has played in 67 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-33-1).

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-20 14-21 11-13 16-27 20-30 7-10

