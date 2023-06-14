The San Francisco Giants (35-32) ride a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41), at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will get the nod for the Giants.

Cardinals vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.88 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 3.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals' Montgomery (3-7) will make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.88 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .267.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Giants

The Giants rank ninth in MLB with 317 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 86 home runs (ninth in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Giants to go 5-for-24 in six innings this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants are sending DeSclafani (4-6) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 76 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.89, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.

DeSclafani has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

DeSclafani has put up 12 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 outings this season.

The 33-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .250 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 578 total hits and 13th in MLB action with 310 runs scored. They have the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.423) and are sixth in all of MLB with 92 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Cardinals this season, DeSclafani has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

