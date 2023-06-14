The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +650.

Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

A total of eight Chiefs games last season hit the over.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs collected seven wins at home last year and seven away.

Kansas City won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, hauling in 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +5000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +5000 6 October 12 Broncos - +4000 7 October 22 Chargers - +3000 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +4000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +5000 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +3000

Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.