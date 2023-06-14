Clayton Kershaw starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 115 home runs in total.

Los Angeles ranks third in MLB, slugging .461.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Dodgers are eighth in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.259).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 70 home runs.

Fueled by 194 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 280 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.351 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (8-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering five hits.

Kershaw is looking for his third straight quality start.

Kershaw is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (3-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Clevinger has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/17/2023 Giants - Home - - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney

