Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) and the Chicago White Sox (29-39) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on June 14.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Mike Clevinger (3-4, 4.19 ERA).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-4-3 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 55 times and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 5-2 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 372 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The White Sox have won in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Chicago this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (280 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 8 @ Reds W 6-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft June 9 @ Phillies L 5-4 Victor Gonzalez vs Ranger Suárez June 10 @ Phillies W 9-0 Bobby Miller vs Aaron Nola June 11 @ Phillies L 7-3 Caleb Ferguson vs Taijuan Walker June 13 White Sox W 5-1 Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn June 14 White Sox - Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger June 15 White Sox - Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease June 16 Giants - Bobby Miller vs TBA June 17 Giants - TBA vs TBA June 18 Giants - Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule