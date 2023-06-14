Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees are ready for a matchup with Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

The Mets' .394 slugging percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Mets' .239 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

The Mets are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (296 total).

The Mets' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.381).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 104 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Yankees' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

The Yankees strike out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.211 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Verlander is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Verlander is trying to collect his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

So far he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (7-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Braves L 13-10 Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates L 14-7 Away Tylor Megill Rich Hill 6/10/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Away Kodai Senga Johan Oviedo 6/11/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Mitch Keller 6/13/2023 Yankees L 7-6 Home Max Scherzer Luis Severino 6/14/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Gerrit Cole 6/16/2023 Cardinals - Home Tylor Megill Miles Mikolas 6/17/2023 Cardinals - Home Kodai Senga Adam Wainwright 6/18/2023 Cardinals - Home Carlos Carrasco Matthew Liberatore 6/19/2023 Astros - Away Max Scherzer Framber Valdez 6/20/2023 Astros - Away Justin Verlander Ronel Blanco

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole Luis Castillo

