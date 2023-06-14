How to Watch the Mets vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees are ready for a matchup with Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 80 total home runs.
- The Mets' .394 slugging percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Mets' .239 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Mets are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (296 total).
- The Mets' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Mets strike out 7.7 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mets combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.381).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 104 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- The Yankees' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.6 per game).
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- The Yankees strike out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.211 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Verlander is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.
- Verlander is trying to collect his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- So far he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (7-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Braves
|L 13-10
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Spencer Strider
|6/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-7
|Away
|Tylor Megill
|Rich Hill
|6/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Johan Oviedo
|6/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mitch Keller
|6/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-6
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Luis Severino
|6/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Gerrit Cole
|6/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|Miles Mikolas
|6/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Adam Wainwright
|6/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Framber Valdez
|6/20/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Ronel Blanco
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|George Kirby
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Luis Castillo
