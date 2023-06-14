Mets vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 14
The New York Yankees (39-29) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the New York Mets (31-36) on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
The Mets will call on Justin Verlander (2-3) versus the Yankees and Gerrit Cole (7-1).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.85 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.84 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander
- Verlander (2-3) will take the mound for the Mets, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
- The 40-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 4.85, a 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333.
- He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.
- Verlander has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- Cole (7-1) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 2.84 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.
- Cole is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Cole is aiming for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 14 appearances this season.
- The 32-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.84), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.