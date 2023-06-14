Wednesday's game features the New York Yankees (39-29) and the New York Mets (31-36) facing off at Citi Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 14.

The Mets will call on Justin Verlander (2-3) against the Yankees and Gerrit Cole (7-1).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mets Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mets and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Mets are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Mets have a record of 25-21, a 54.3% win rate, when they're favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets rank 17th in the league with 296 total runs scored this season.

The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Yankees' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Yankees have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The Yankees score the 12th-most runs in baseball (311 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 8 @ Braves L 13-10 Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider June 9 @ Pirates L 14-7 Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill June 10 @ Pirates W 5-1 Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo June 11 @ Pirates L 2-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller June 13 Yankees L 7-6 Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino June 14 Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole June 16 Cardinals - Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas June 17 Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright June 18 Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore June 19 @ Astros - Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez June 20 @ Astros - Justin Verlander vs Ronel Blanco

Yankees Schedule