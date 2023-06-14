The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Giants.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .285 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

Arenado will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers during his last games.

Arenado has had a hit in 46 of 65 games this year (70.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (32.3%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (38.5%), including four games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .320 AVG .248 .371 OBP .294 .523 SLG .464 13 XBH 12 6 HR 7 22 RBI 23 24/11 K/BB 26/8 1 SB 1

