Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .198 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (31 of 62), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (21.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (29.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.5%).

He has scored in 22 games this year (35.5%), including four multi-run games (6.5%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .246 AVG .148 .328 OBP .256 .430 SLG .259 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 28/13 K/BB 32/14 4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings