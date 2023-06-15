Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Angels on June 15, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Thursday (at 8:05 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) for his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Eovaldi has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
- The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.49), fifth in WHIP (.981), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|6.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|9.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .286/.351/.477 slash line on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|0-for-7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 64 hits with 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .255/.322/.482 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 79 hits with 13 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .299/.377/.610 on the year.
- Ohtani hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .447 with four doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 11
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has put up 62 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .252/.359/.467 so far this season.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
