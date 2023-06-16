The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field at American Family Field against Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 15th in MLB play with 78 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .377, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .229 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (274 total).

The Brewers rank 25th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

Brewers hitters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 26th-most in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.283).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 294 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.395 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Teheran is seeking his fourth straight quality start.

Teheran will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (6-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Hill has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Athletics L 5-2 Home Adrian Houser Sam Moll 6/10/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Julio Teheran Paul Blackburn 6/11/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Home Freddy Peralta JP Sears 6/13/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Corbin Burnes Pablo Lopez 6/14/2023 Twins L 4-2 Away Colin Rea Bailey Ober 6/16/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran Rich Hill 6/17/2023 Pirates - Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks

