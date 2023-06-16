Cardinals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game between the New York Mets (32-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (27-42) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mets coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 16.
The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (4-3) versus the Mets and Tylor Megill (5-4).
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Mets Player Props
|Cardinals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals have won one of their last two games against the spread.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 15, or 39.5%, of those games.
- St. Louis is 15-23 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 315 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|L 11-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|June 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Trevor Williams
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.