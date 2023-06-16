The St. Louis Cardinals (27-42) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the New York Mets (32-36) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-3, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Tylor Megill (5-4, 5.14 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-3, 4.02 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (5-4, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-3) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, a 3.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.351 in 14 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Mikolas has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill makes the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings during 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.

Megill has registered two quality starts this season.

Megill has put together eight starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 appearances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.