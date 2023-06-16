Luis Robert and Ty France are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners square off at T-Mobile Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

France Stats

France has 72 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .279/.348/.430 slash line so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Angels Jun. 11 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 0 at Angels Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has recorded 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .237/.297/.422 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels Jun. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 10 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI (67 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .264/.320/.539 slash line so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 62 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashing .247/.330/.438 so far this year.

Vaughn has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

