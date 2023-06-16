Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Nolan Arenado (.757 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .283 with 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is 29th in slugging.
- Arenado enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- In 71.2% of his 66 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven home a run in 26 games this season (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 39.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.316
|AVG
|.248
|.366
|OBP
|.294
|.511
|SLG
|.464
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|23
|27/11
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Megill (5-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
