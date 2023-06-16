Tommy Edman -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Edman has had a hit in 33 of 65 games this season (50.8%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.0%).

He has homered in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has had an RBI in 14 games this year (21.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 33.8% of his games this year (22 of 65), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .259 AVG .214 .304 OBP .287 .414 SLG .398 9 XBH 12 4 HR 3 18 RBI 8 19/7 K/BB 17/10 6 SB 4

