Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After batting .300 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .256.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 136th in the league in slugging.
- Donovan will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 in his last outings.
- Donovan has had a hit in 36 of 63 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.8%).
- He has homered in six games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has an RBI in 11 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 63 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.281
|AVG
|.227
|.357
|OBP
|.342
|.404
|SLG
|.330
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|6
|21/10
|K/BB
|15/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.64 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (6-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.34, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
